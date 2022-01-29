Tom Cruise: new details on his film in Space

Only a few days ago the news arrived of the future construction of a new Studio in Space that was to host the filming of the announced film with Tom Cruise.

Today new details emerge that seem to curb enthusiasm …

Only part of Tom Cruise’s film will actually be set in Space

As Variety reports, the announcement of the construction of this new facility to host various types of events, from cinema to sport, would not be connected at all to the processing of the film starring the actor of Misson: Impossible.

Some sources from Universal, producer of the still untitled film, claim, in fact, that they were not at all aware of the plans of the Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE). However, they specify, only part of the film would actually be shot in space in zero gravity. Most of the scenes will, in fact, be set on Earth, with other sequences probably made inside a rocket. The Studio also points out that there is no definitive script yet and that director Doug Liman is still working on it together with Christopher McQuarrie, so as to be able, in Universal’s intentions, to begin shooting next year.

An action in space rather than a science fiction film

The film will be an action film and not a science fiction story, and will see Cruise take on the role of a man struggling with a very difficult moment in his life, who finds himself being the only person able to save the planet. .

Universal believes this Space movie will be Tom Cruise’s next project as soon as the actor completes filming on Mission: Impossible 8, which will take place in South Africa in the coming weeks.

The latest chapter in the saga of Mission: Impossible it was initially scheduled for July 7, 2023, but the tensions caused by Covid-19 prompted the firm to postpone it to June 28, 2024.

