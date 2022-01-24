Tom Cruise, new Mission: Impossible release dates 7 and 8

If we were in another era and not in the middle of the pandemic, we would be talking about cursed films. Why, really, a Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible has happened to all colors. It did not help to be among the very first sets to reopen after the harsh lockdown of spring 2020. After a year and a half between postponements, outbreaks that broke out repeatedly, outbursts of the megastar, injuries and delays, Mission: Impossible 7 And Mission: Impossible 8 also see theatrical release dates scheduled for 2022 and 2023 fade.

The new release dates of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8

Yet another postponement. At times almost inexplicable. Paramount has made it known that, due to problems related to Covid, there is no other solution than to postpone the releases of the last two adventures of agent Ethan Hunt. And so, Mission: Impossible 7 is moved to July 14, 2023, while previously it was scheduled for September 10, 2022 (which was already a postponed date). Mission: Impossible 8 will hit theaters on June 28, 2024, replacing summer 2023.

Tom Cruise and the anti Covid protocols

Shooting for the two films began in 2019. They practically shot them one after the other. But 5 years frankly seem a long time, even considering the problems given by Covid. Because, it should be remembered, Tom Cruise went to great lengths to make the sets as safe as possible. He spent thousands of dollars on the use of robots. So that interactions between people were kept to a minimum. He rented an entire ship for $ 700,000 to sleep the cast and crew in a sort of bubble. And try to avoid contagion.

The audio of an epochal outburst by Tom Cruise with some members of the troupe, guilty of not following the anti Covid protocols properly, has gone viral. Provoking an endless discussion that also involved people outside the set. As George Clooney.

A saga worth billions of dollars

But all of this was useless. The expectations for the two new Mission: Impossible are very high. The top 6 earned more than $ 3.5 billion at the box office. Perhaps, therefore, to collide the number 7 with the other great Tom Cruise blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick, which comes out on May 22, 2022, was deemed risky in terms of earnings.

The madness of Tom Cruise

Industrial strategies aside, the postponement is not good news for the star. Because it is well known how much of his own he has put into these films. For which he risked his health. And the neck bone. Since, at the age of 59, he insists on wanting to shoot all the dangerous and acrobatic scenes in first person. Whether it’s jumping from one building to another. Or hang on a plane in the sky with the risk of falling into the void.

