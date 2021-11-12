Tom Cruise no longer has the face of a little boy, but this scandalizes us

A photo of the actor has been circulating on social media for hours, causing a certain surprise. Cruise is seen at a baseball game, with his family, with the face of a 59-year-old man who, as you can imagine, cannot be that of a 20-year-old. Did he gain weight? Effects of the facelift? Or maybe the natural passage of time?

A photo of Tom Cruise is enough to surprise crowds of the actor’s fans. What happened to his face? A legitimate question, if in general you are used to the smiling and flawless face of the American actor, who no longer seems flawless. The chat on social media started after Cruise’s participation in a sporting event in Los Angeles, that is Game 2 of the National League Division Series of baseball, a contested game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. The actor was there with his children and did not deny himself to the cameras, as well as to the photos with some fans who asked him for a selfie. But one thing surprised everyone: the actor’s face.

Tom Cruise also ages

A face that appears slightly swollen on the cheekbones, bolso, certainly not defined and flawless as we are used to knowing. The interpretations are different and move on the coordinates of having put on weight, but also of the effects of a few too many tweaks that would weigh on the actor’s face today. A question that will never be answered, except that a man, at 59, may no longer have the face of a boy. On the contrary, it scandalizes, surprises, almost indignant, whether it is a natural thing or the effect of an artificial process.

Cruise and the fury on the set of Mission: Impossible 7

Cruise, meanwhile, has just returned from the complex gestation of the filming of Mission: Impossible 7, a film that was in fact interspersed with Covid, with filming that had stopped for the first time in March 2020, in the middle of the emergency, when the crew he was in Venice. The difficulties were not lacking even later and an audio news made the news in which the actor, who was also a producer of the film, strongly reprimanded the crew for not using masks at work. In the audio, Cruise scolded two people for not complying with the rules, putting the safety of not only the entire cast and staff working on the film at risk, but the very success of the shoot. “We’re the gold standard,” Cruise furiously says, “Thanks to us in Hollywood they’re back to making movies. I spend every day on the phone with every studio, insurance company and producer who are taking us as an example to go back to making films. We are creating thousands of jobs. I never want to see anything like this again! If you do it again, you are fired. I don’t accept excuses ”.