Tom Cruise nostrani between politics and Covid

There is something rotten in Denmark. Or at least something doesn’t add up. It’s not just about covid. But let’s start with the covid. It is now (unfortunately) acclaimed, we are in the fourth pandemic crisis. Perhaps this time Italy is a better-sized cicinin than the European states. Germany amazes. But you can’t always be the best. Here too there are critical issues. Like in Biella, which to enhance vaccinations have reduced the vaccination centers to just one. Brilliant, I would say. Admitting the mistake they want to run for cover. In short, there is always one. Now the main one is that not expecting the new wave, they have weakened the entire vaccination system, but it does not end there. We have the monster Tom Cruise (Stefano lo Russo) grappling with his daily mission impossible day. The post of General Manager in common has been vacant for 5 years. Moreover, he should direct if there are more than 5 thousand employees missing. Registry office out of control and Piazza Baldissera always clogged. As regards waste collection, the situation is not that of Rome, but we are almost there. And in the meantime Chiaretta, thanks to Conte, is reserving a place for Rome… honorable of course. Here things get a little complicated for all parties.

Many pretenders and less than 40% of assignable places. The greatest remains Gianni Letta.

He has no doubts: there is only the PD without currents.

Yet we are convinced of the opposite. There are currents and not the Democratic Party. And yes, but we are not the national secretary of the party. After all, it’s like asking the butcher if his meat is good. But a year is long.

President of the Republic? The idea of ​​a woman makes its way. It ends and does not commit too much. But what will the deputies do? They will bargain. If you ask me this you must give me this’ other. On this, maybe there will be the return by carriage of Toscanaccio Matteo Renzi. He knows the secret services and the Arab Emirates. And he also knows how to finance politics. Be clear everything is legal! He knows everything our Gianni read. For friends only Gianni. Come on Matteuccio, don’t be silly. An agreement always suits us. Of another opinion Calenda who launched his crusade against Renzismo from Cuneo. Choose between me or him. Am I the first party in Rome or not?

Things are no better in the center right.

Salvini and Meloni winked at the no vax. But it went badly, very badly. They had everyone against it, including their own. Giorgetti sketched a few more discussions and then: forward with the government. Unfortunately, it’s not just politics or covid. Both in Rome and in Turin there is a lack of technicians and professionals to manage European funds. Translated: how to properly spend money. And how were the projects set up? Maybe a little per kilo. So there was Mario Draghi who guaranteed and guarantees. An increasingly tired Mario Draghi. Now it’s up to him. Obligatory to go on. Necessary to move forward. So we have two Tom Cruise. One in Turin and one in Rome. Stefano Lo Russo and Mario Draghi with different stories but a common destiny. Difficult, very difficult. But much needed to be able to count in the future. We need to hope. Much needed.

Patrizio Tosetto