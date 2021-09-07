Tom Cruise on track in a Porsche 911 GT3. The video of the challenge to Coulthard and Webber- Corriere.it

from Motors Editing

The actor, who we will soon see again in Top Gun: Maverick, got behind the wheel of a Porsche to challenge two old Formula 1 glories such as David Coulthard and Mark Webber at the Silverstone circuit. Video

We recently saw Tom Cruise in the stands of Wimbledon, at Wembley for the final of the European Football Championships and at Silverstone for Formula 1. On this last occasion, however, the Hollywood star did not limit himself to being a spectator, but literally took to the track. On the sidelines of the race weekend, in fact, he got behind the wheel of a new one Porsche 911 GT3 to challenge none other than two old glories of the Circus like David Coulthard and Mark Webber.

The fun competition was organized for a video Channel 4 promotional which has started shooting these days and which is very reminiscent of the exploits of Lieutenant Pete Mitchell in Top Gun. Not for nothing one of the most anticipated titles of the coming months without a doubt Top Gun: Maverick, sequel to the 1986 cult that also sees the participation of Val Kilmer, Milles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris.

The 59-year-old actor – known for his passion for high-performance cars and motorcycles – challenged Webber and Coulthard to a duel to the soundtrack of the film. Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins. In addition to the original music, the video filled with other references to Cruise’s iconic film.