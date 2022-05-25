Entertainment

Tom Cruise once put a reporter in his place for asking about Nicole Kidman

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Tom Cruise had a significant relationship with Nicole Kidman. However, there was a certain line of questioning that he didn’t appreciate. A reporter went overboard and got too personal with the way he asked his questions. As a result, Cruise put the reporter in his place and continued to pick up Kidman.

Tom Cruise married Nicole Kidman as his second wife

Cruise had three wives throughout his life so far. He first married Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. Cruise then married Kidman from 1990 to 2001, with whom he adopted two children. The actor would later marry Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. They also had a biological daughter together.

Source link

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Zendaya and Ana de Armas were named in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

5 mins ago

The films that itch to win the Cannes Palme d’Or

16 mins ago

Celebrities who married in a castle like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

27 mins ago

The Girl from Plainville: The Series with Elle Fanning on Starzplay

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button