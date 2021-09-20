Tom Cruise parachutes and interrupts a young man’s excursion [VIDEO]

Yet another episode that sees the protagonist Tom Cruise and his insane stunts while filming Mission Impossible 7. To tell it this time it was Andras Katica, a young man enjoying a hike in the Lake District when he saw figures come out of a helicopter and parachute. One of them was, of course, the Hollywood star.

I certainly didn’t expect to run into Tom Cruise on my excursion – the man told The Sun. “When I realized who he was, I was obviously totally amazed. But he was very nice and offered to be photographed. He looked like he was having a great time, but he was also clearly involved in serious filming work. There was a small crowd gathered when he parachuted, but Tom showed no signs of nervousness. He obviously loves the thrill of being involved in his stunts.

Earlier this week, it was revealed how the actor’s production team would KO an entire field of cows due to security tightening while filming the film. The actor performed multiple parachute jumps in the Lake District and scrambling devices were used to prevent drone interference, but caused the animals to collapse in confusion due to high-frequency noise. The cattle were stunned as the actor, who famously does all of his cinematic stunts, jumped from a helicopter four times for his final venture as the action spy. Ethan Hunt. Fortunately, the animals are all back in top shape after the systems were shut down.

Some time ago, the actor landed on a Warwickshire family’s backyard as he was late for an important business meeting (details here). This time this. In short, just another day at the office for Tom Cruise.