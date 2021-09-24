Tom Cruise pauses with selfies on set

The actor indulged in some fans after landing in London by helicopter

He recently kicked a couple of overly curious retirees off the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. Now it seems that Tom Cruise has regretted this reaction a little and has therefore decided to show more affection and attention to his fans. And so the actor allowed himself a selfie, appropriately spaced to comply with the anti Covid measures, with a group of people who rushed to greet him after his helicopter landing on the outskirts of London.

The star appeared in a good mood and inclined to share a few minutes with her fans. In these days Tom Cruise is shooting some scenes of the new film of the saga in the countryside of Yorkshire. Apparently, for script needs, the troupe had to move to the English capital where some fans arrived to wait for the group, definitely surprised to see the Hollywood star a few steps from their home.

Tom Cruise the perfectionist

So far the shooting of the film has been penalized by many delays. The first caused by the Covid emergency. The most recent determined by the curiosity of some fans, who broke into the set forcing Cruise himself to call security. Just a few days ago, the protagonists of one of the many blitzes were two retirees, who got too close to the crew to make their protest voices heard. In fact, Yorkshire residents fear that the filming may contribute to defacing a still partially unspoiled landscape.

“The police were called in for an incident last week and then Tom was forced to intervene when it happened again,” a source close to the team revealed. “Extra security may now be necessary,” he continued. “Tom Cruise is not only worried about his safety, but also about possible new delays”. Which, apparently, the ‘Tom Gun’ star just can’t tolerate. Yet, for once the actor broke his strict rules. And he gave some of his time to a group of lucky fans.

