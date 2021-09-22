Tom Cruise posts a new photo from the set and speculations about Iceman are unleashed

For Top Gun Day Tom Cruise shared on Instagram a new photo from the set of Top Gun: Maverick that raises questions about Iceman, the character of Val Kilmer, and takes us back to the good old days of the first film.

Even if the Top Gun Day, which is celebrated on May 13, has just passed, it is worth continuing to talk about why Tom Cruise, to pay homage to the legendary film by Tony Scott which helped make him a star, shared with his fans a new photo from the sequel set Top Gun: Maverick, which will arrive in our cinemas next November.

On his Instagram page, Cruise posted a photograph of him, in the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, while looking at a picture of the good old days: early movie and academy times Top Gun, when you were young and you played volleyball with perfect physiques, and Nick “Goose” Bradshaw he was still alive. In the black and white image that the character of Tom look, let’s see Pete shaking hands with Tom “Iceman” Kazansky from Val Kilmer, which we will find in the new film. Precisely the presence of this character in the shot shared by Tom Cruise led the journalist of the Cinemablend article, who is our source, to talk (or rather, to talk again) about a rumor that circulates among fans of Top Gun: that the funeral that can be glimpsed in the trailer (and which seems to be placed in the present), is of one of the old companions of the good Mitchell. Whether it is precisely Iceman? Of course, we will answer this question in the fall. The post of Cruise is accompanied by the following words: “The Top Gun Day it’s a day created and dedicated to fans. Guys, I look forward to seeing you Top Gun: Maverick this year but a little further on “.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick, as we know, he can count on the acting talent of other great movie stars: Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Glen Powell.