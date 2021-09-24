Tom Cruise protagonist of a reckless stunt [FOTO]

As the new set photos reveal, Tom Cruise starred in a reckless stunt on the set of Mission Impossible 7

Being involved in reckless stunts is now a tradition for Tom Cruise, which even during the filming of Mission Impossible 7 he was engaged in making a high-risk scene. On this occasion, during a skydiving sequence, the actor chose not to use the stunt double and to personally launch from a helicopter in flight. Some photos taken from the set of the film, recently published by Just Jared, have immortalized the actor during the execution of this sequence.

To get the desired result, the action was repeated 4 times and, on all occasions, the actor underwent a parachute descent. To make the star’s behavior even more impressive is the fact that he has already completed i 59 years of age. The weight of the years perhaps begins to be felt also for Tom Cruise who, as far as we know, will return to interpret Ethan Hunt (the iconic super spy protagonist of the saga) one last time for the sequel to Mission Impossible 7, then permanently abandon the saga.

Tom Cruise’s acting career began in 1981, when he was just over 18 and took part in Endless Love from Franco Zeffirelli. As for his leading career, the first success came in 1986 with Top Gun. The decade that saw him establish himself as one of the brightest stars in Hollywood was the next: during the nineties Tom Cruise had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most important directors in the world, such as Stephen Spielberg And Stanley Kubrick; he was also the protagonist of numerous hugely successful films, such as: Honor code, Interview with the vampire And Jerry Maguire.

