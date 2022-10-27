Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Rebecca Hall and the best looks at Cannes 2022

From May 17 to 28, the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will take place, one of the most glamorous festivals. This is how some celebrities looked at the event.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most important events in the film industry, began last may 17th. As expected, the celebrities modeled their most elegant looks on the red carpet of the festival.

Anne Hathaway


The famous actress wore a long dress with white sequins and satin sleeves of the same color.

rebecca hall


The British actress, director and producer appeared in a red and pink Gucci dress.

Josephine Skriver-Karlsen


The Danish model wore a black and white Tony Ward dress.

Adriana Lima


Adriana Lima, the Brazilian supermodel, stole everyone’s eyes with the black dress -discovered from the stomach- that she used. It was designed by Olivier Rousteing.

Viola Davis


The American actress and producer modeled a yellow Alexander McQueen dress.

Elle Fanning


Elle Fanning wore custom jewelery from Armani Privé and Chopard and a sparkly pink tulle gown.

Eva Longoria


The actress modeled a transparent black Alberta Ferretti dress to attend the premiere of the French film Coupez!.

Julianne Moore


The winner of the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards wore a low-cut black dress from Bottega Veneta and combined it with an emerald necklace from Bvlgari.

Tom Cruise


The Hollywood star presented Top Gun: Maverick at Cannes 2022 and did so wearing an elegant black suit.

