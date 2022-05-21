Tom Cruise Receives Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

CannesTom Cruise mania descended on Cannes on Wednesday, where the actor made a lightning appearance at the film festival, walked the red carpet, received a surprise Palme d’Or and watched a squadron of French fighter jets fly over the continent. European for the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Cannes went to great lengths to celebrate the 59-year-old star, paying tribute to Cruise not only with a rare onstage interview and a red carpet premiere with jets flying overhead leaving behind a trail of colored smoke, but also with the unexpected presentation of an honorary Palme d’Or. The festival’s president, Pierre Lescure, announced the prize (some 15 Palmes d’honneur have been awarded before) on stage just before the screening began. Cruise kept the top prize at Cannes as the audience gave the actor a standing ovation.

Cruise brought a palpable buzz to the Croisette, where crowds gathered around the Palais des Festivals chanting “Tom!” to try and catch a glimpse of the 59-year-old star. “Great Balls of Fire” sounded on the carpet.

Cruise had not been to the festival in three decades.

“I make movies for the big screen,” Cruise said to applause in an interview onstage at the Debussy Theater in Cannes.

The European premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, brought what is likely to be one of the most star-studded red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival, which opens Tuesday and runs Until may 28th. Attendees included Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning, Omar Sy and Eva Longoria, along with “Top Gun: Maverick” stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

While Cruise arrived by helicopter to the film’s premiere in San Diego, he arrived at the Cannes premiere in a more traditional manner, with the film’s cast and filmmakers in a parade of cars. Cruise paused for several minutes to sign autographs and take photos with fans lining the red carpet.

Before that, the festival honored Cruise with a career-spanning video montage tribute, then Cruise discussed his dedication to film in an interview that steered clear of any personal questions. Instead, she responded to interviewer Didier Allouc’s insistence on why, Monsieur Cruise, does he take so many risks doing his own stunts?

“Nobody asked Gene Kelly ‘Why do you dance?'” Cruise replied.

The Cannes stop for “Top Gun: Maverick” is part of a world tour for the film ahead of its May 27 theatrical release.