Tom Cruise returns as Agent Hunt in the first trailer for “Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence”

It’s time to choose a side. “Mission: Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1,” starring Tom Cruise, will be released exclusively in theaters in 2023. (Paramount Pictures)

Mission Impossible It is a saga of action films originating in the United States, based on the television series of the same name. The series is co-produced with and starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an agent for the fictional Impossible Missions Force. The first installment was released in 1996 and to date it has completed 6 installments.

Now, Skydance Productions celebrating 10 years as a film and television company at Paramount Pictures, gives us to appreciate a first look at this sequel number 7 of the saga. Is about Mission Impossible: Death Sentence Part 1also led by Christopher McQuarrie (this being his third film in the series).

Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt, an agent for the fictional Impossible Missions Force. (Paramount Pictures)

Initially, the trailer takes us into the story with an almost bestial sound that leads us to suspense, while various images are shown, such as: a man running on a horse through the desert, while being chased by others. Likewise, it shows us the panorama of a great city, a yellow car running at full speed through narrow streets, apparently from Europe; great night parties and much more.

And literally it says like this: “Your days of fighting for the supposed common good are over.” He continues with: “This is our opportunity to control the truth. The concepts of good and evil for the next centuries, you fight to save an ideal that does not exist nor did it exist”.

“Mission: Impossible: Deadly Sentence” is an American action and espionage film, belonging to the “Mission: Impossible” saga. (Paramount Pictures)

in 2023 Tom Cruise arrives with Mission Impossible: Death Sentence Part 1 (for some mission impossible 7). In addition to Cruise, the cast of this production is made up of Hayley Atwell, rebecca ferguson, vanessa kirby, simon pegg, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames; among other renowned Hollywood figures, who repeat their roles from previous installments.

This installment number seven of the American saga has a script of Andre Nemec (his scripts include Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (fourth installment of 2011); Beverly Hills Cop 4 Y Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He is also a co-creator of the hit summer series Zoo from CBS as well as ABC dramas october road, Life on Mars Y HappyTown), Y Josh Appelbaum (writer, producer, screenwriter and showrunner of various productions).

The “Mission Impossible” saga has existed since 1996, and has 6 installments so far, corresponding to the years 1996, 2000, 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2018. (Paramount Pictures)

The direct sequel (Part 8) of this upcoming and long-awaited production is scheduled for June 2024. The unbeatable agent Hunt still has a lot to reveal. Wait for them!

