Tom Cruise robbed of cars and luggage in England

Bitter surprise for Tom Cruise, busy in Birmingham filming the seventh Mission: Impossible and robbed. The modalities of the theft.

Who knows if the British police will be as efficient as the thieves who landed a good blow against none other than Tom Cruise. According to the chronicles, the tireless actor and producer, who is currently in England for the endless filming of Mission: Impossible 7, was robbed in Birmingham, where thieves vanished his bodyguard’s car that contained his luggage, worth several thousand pounds.

The car, a BMW worth £ 100,000 (plus or minus 116,000 euros), was parked in front of the Grand Hotel, which leads us to wonder if British luxury hotels don’t have indoor parking. Or maybe Cruise had just arrived and was waiting to unload. The fact is that the car disappeared only to be found, but cleaned of the precious luggage. Apparently the thieves were aiming for those, since they promptly got rid of the flashy car.

This is the statement from a source to the Sun:

While in Birmingham, Tom was being driven around in the car and some of his luggage and personal items were inside when it was stolen. The police recovered it because it was equipped with an electronic tracking system but everything inside has disappeared. It’s a source of enormous embarrassment to the security team and the guy driving it was furious, but not as mad as Tom!

It seems that the criminals used a scanner to clone the electronic signal of the remote control that allows you to open and operate the car. Knowing Tom Cruise’s wild wrath when someone he pays doesn’t do his job well, let’s imagine what he said to his security and above all how did it.

Filming of Mission: Impossible 7 they have been marred by accidents, postponements and stops due to positivity problems with covid, and we do not even try to imagine how far the already stratospheric starting budget may have reached.

