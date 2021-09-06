Tom Cruise robbed. Rare copy of Top Gun: Maverick lost forever?

Tom Cruise victim of a sensational theft, but there is something that is worth more than anything else in the car stolen on the set

The newspaper The Sun reported that the car belonging to the bodyguard of Tom Cruise, one BMW X7 worth £ 100,000, was stolen last week. Inside the car it is said that there was one of the few copies of the script in the world Top Gun: Maverick, along with thousands of pounds and Cruise’s luggage. An anonymous source told the magazine that the actor traveled in the car in question during his stay in Birmingham, during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7, and some of her luggage and personal effects were inside it when it was stolen. Fortunately, the car was later recovered by the police thanks to the electronic tracking device, but it was a pity that everything that resided inside was lost.

From the leaked details it seems that the thieves used a scanner to clone the signal from the BMW ignition device, thus managing to start it without the aid of the key, while it was parked outside Cruise’s hotel. The vehicle was then located, but predictably no longer contained the actor’s personal effects. According to local newspapers, Tom Cruise would have reacted badly to the theft.

Of course, the driver was just as out of his mind and the embarrassment for the security team rightly skyrocketed.

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Top Gun, a great classic from 1986. The film has been postponed for the fifth time and will debut worldwide on May 27, 2022, instead of November 19, 2021. The film is ready for theatrical release from July 2019, but amid production problems and the health emergency, Paramount Pictures has been forced to postpone the film over and over again.

About the unfortunate Mission: Impossible 7, its theatrical release is currently set for September 2022.

Read also Cruise lands by helicopter in a private garden because “he was in a hurry”