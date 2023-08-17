Tom Cruise rocks the box office with ‘Mission Impossible’

box office forecast Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – Part 1 He had already predicted that it would become a huge success in its first weekend in theatres. And so it has been, guided by Christopher McQuarrie and starring Tom CruiseThe seventh film in the saga of Agent Ethan Hunt made a stellar debut. After its release in the middle of last week, it was speculated that it would enter some 250 million dollars At the end of its first weekend, it had 90 million in its premiere in US cinemas and 160 million in other countries (70 including Spain).

At last he got a good booty, but less than expected with 80 million in the United States and Canada over five days and 155 million in the rest of the world. total, 235 million And it also became the highest-grossing premiere of any film in the saga.

However, one of the regions where the forecast was met the least was China, which debuted with 25.9 million, which means 66 percent less than what was recorded. Mission Impossible: Fallout in 2018, and which then started its commercial journey with $74 million in the huge Asian market.

In particular, in the United States, Controversy was the initial record with 61.2 million, and which ended its commercial career with 791 million on the worldwide big screen; after this 57.8 Of Mission Impossible II In the year 2000, which ended his career, it took in 546.3 million globally.





And although it hasn’t made the expected collections in China, Fatal Decision – Part 1 broke the first revenue record for a feature film in the franchise in 35 countries, For example, with 13.8 million in the United Kingdom, 9 in India, 8.3 in Australia or 1.5 million in New Zealand.

it has been harvested in spain approximately two million, calculated in euros, and many more 280 thousand viewers They have rocked the box office.

