Tom Cruise sells his dream big ranch in Colorado for $ 39.5 million

Tom Cruise sold his estate nestled in the mountains of Telluride, Colorado for $ 39.5 million. To manage and conclude the property negotiation in just two months, an imposing ranch on Francisco Way, was Liv Sotheby’s International Realty, part of the international network represented in Italy by Italy Sotheby’s International Realty. The Estate, cleverly designed and bordered on three sides by the National Forest, it is surrounded by 130 hectares of carefully maintained meadows and poplar groves

, and enjoys a breathtaking view of the mountains overlooking 16 surrounding hills from the top of an escarpment where it is located. “Managing a property like this, as rare as it is magnificent, in the majesty of Telluride, was a unique opportunity – explain the agents of Liv Sotheby’s International Realty Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray – We are honored to have followed the negotiation of this mountain estate exclusive, designed and cared for to an unparalleled level of perfection ”. The main body of the estate, of almost 930 square meters,



includes four bedrooms and six bathroomsi and features bleached cedar beams, dovetail joinery and native stone. It was designed to pay homage to the beauty of the surrounding nature and the historical events of this area. Built by renowned Fortenberry Construction, the house also features a media room, spa treatment area, large office and two wood-burning fireplaces. Heated stone patios surround the property, creating intimate and private environments. The two fireplaces and the sensational views to the outside seem to frame the hills and snow-capped peaks as in a painting. The adjacent house of about 150 square meters, reserved for guests, includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, characterized by a remarkable attention to detail.

