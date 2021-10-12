Tom Cruise sells in love nest with Katie Holmes: the star puts on the market the ranch in Colorado, the scene of his jumps on the sofa

Tom Cruise says goodbye to the love nest with Katie Holmes. As in the plot of “If you leave me I will delete you” or a more local “Out of sight …” the Hollywood star has decided to “get rid” – putting it up for sale – of the his 320-acre ranch in Telluride (Colorado).

Indeed, to “sell it off” for $ 39.5 million, compared to the 59 million of Sotheby’s International Realty valuation. The urgency and the price seem to say a lot about the desire to really put an end to marriage (the third after Mimi Rogers And Nicole Kidman) with the actress Katie Holmes (who is now dating the Italian-born chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.) still linked to him by a contract that prevents her from revealing details of their former life in common, especially regarding the creed of Cruise, a well-known supporter of Scientology.

An iconic place, because it is here that Crusie – during a very famous interview with Oprah Winfrey (the most famous so far, before the one with Harry & Meghan) – he jumped up and down on his sofa proclaiming boundless love for Holmes.

The Telluride property consists of a main body of 3000 square meters, with four bedrooms, then a 450sqm three-bedroom guest house that sits atop an escarpment, covered in a poplar grove with sweeping views of the mountainous landscape. The house is clad in bleached cedar and native stone, with beamed ceilings and large glass walls to offer uninterrupted views of the surrounding nature.

The outdoor facilities are luxurious: a sports field that can be used for tennis, basketball or ice hockey, a private trail system that accesses nearby 4,000-meter high mountains, a private gate into the Uncompahgre National Forest, and miles of trails

private hiking and horseback riding for dirt bikes and snowmobiles.

Cruise also owns homes in Beverly Hills and Clearwater, Florida, the headquarters of the Church of Scientology.