Tom Cruise sells the ranch where he lived with Katie Holmes

Tom Cruise is attempting to sell its 320-acre ranch in Telluride, Colorado for $ 39.5 million, a bargain compared to the $ 59 million it was valued for in 2014, according to Telluride Sotheby’s International Realty. This was reported by Vanity Fair Real Estate. The actor also owns homes in Beverly Hills and Clearwater, Florida, the headquarters of the Church of Scientology, and the asking price for the estate is way above the area’s average list price. However this place is not just a piece of luxury real estate: according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the ranch is in fact where the actor spent much of his marriage with Katie Holmes (lasted a little over five years, until 2012) and had fun with his daughter Suri. It is also the site of his last major interview with Oprah Winfrey, following their memorable 2005 speech during which Cruise jumped up and down on his sofa as he proclaimed his love for the young woman he later married in November 2006, in a ceremony held in the Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, near Rome. .

The gated property has a mile-long driveway leading to the 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom main house. There’s also a 450-square-foot, three-bedroom guest house that sits atop an escarpment, covered in a poplar grove with sweeping views of the mountainous landscape. The house is clad in bleached cedar and native stone, with beamed ceilings and large glass walls to offer views of the surrounding nature.

The main house features a large eat-in kitchen, living room, large dining room, gym, recreation room and library. The outdoor facilities are as luxurious as its interiors, with a sports field that can be used for tennis, basketball or ice hockey, a private trail system that accesses the nearby 4,000-meter-high mountains, a private gate into the Uncompahgre National Forest, and miles of private hiking and horseback trails for dirt biking and snowmobiling.