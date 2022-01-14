Tom Cruise sends 300 cakes by private plane as a Christmas gift to the troupe of “Mission: Impossible”

According to what was reported by the main British media, the great Tom Cruise also this year he honored a great tradition: giving coconut cakes to his friends for Christmas.

But, unlike in previous years, for 2021 the leading actor of Mission: Impossible has decided to pay homage to all the London crew of the film who helped him in the shooting of the last chapter of the film saga: Cruise, with his private plane, has had about 300 coconut cakes delivered from Los Angeles to London, specially prepared and packaged by his trusted pastry shop, the Doan’s Bakery of Woodland Hills. Thanks to his orders last year, the owners are said to have managed to save the business hard hit by the crisis due to the pandemic.

According to an anonymous source, very close to the actor “Tom wanted to give the Mission: Impossible team a Christmas present and thought only cakes from his favorite Los Angeles bakery would do for such a special occasion.“.

Speaking of the cake, Tom Cruise said: “I always wait for my friends to call me and thank me for his kindness!The cake has a coconut base with chunks of white chocolate, layers of fresh cheese frosting and a sprinkling of toasted coconut flakes.