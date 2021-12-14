News

Tom Cruise sent 300 cakes on a private jet to ‘Mission: Impossible’ staff

The actor crossed the Atlantic to deliver baked goods to those who worked with him on the new chapter of the saga

Tom Cruise decided to send 300 cakes to the staff of Mission: Impossible 8. The actor crossed the Atlantic in his private jet to deliver sweets to the film crew.

Tom Cruise gives cakes to the crew

Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise talks about the most dangerous stunt

Sources reported a The Sun that the actor of Top Gun, 59, flew more than 5,500 miles on his private plane for deliver 300 Christmas cakes. “Tom wanted to give the team a gift Mission: Impossible a present for Christmas and decided that only pies of his own favorite pastry Los Angeles would be fine, “the insider said.” He asked the shop to make 300 cakes, which he then flew back to the UK. “The source continued:” Tom is a person incredibly generous and he wanted to do something special for everyone who worked on the film with him. “

Tom Cruise, pies to friends

Did Tom Cruise get a makeover? The photos of the actor yesterday and today

Tom Cruise is no stranger to such gestures. Every year, on the occasion of the holidays, the actor sends Christmas cakes to all his friends. The star orders hundreds of cakes from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills and sends them to other stars such as Kirsten Dunst, Rosie O’Donnell, Jimmy Fallon, Graham Norton, Barbara Walters and Henry Cavill. Second Rosie O’Donnell, the arrival of Tom Cruise’s Christmas cake marks the beginning of the most beautiful time of the year. Cruise appears to have started stocking up at Doan’s Bakery following a advice from Diane Keaton, according to which this bakery was better than the one Katie Holmes usually bought from. Speaking of the cake, Tom Cruise said: “I always wait for my friends to phone me and thank me for your kindness!“. The cake in question is a coconut cake with pieces of sweet white chocolate, layers of fresh cheese frosting and a sprinkling of toasted coconut flakes, which the owner created and launched in 1984 when she opened her business.

Tom Cruise and the outburst against the crew

Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise’s outburst: crew members out

In December 2020 Tom Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the action franchise, took it out on some of the staff who they have not respected the anti Covid rules on the set. He broke into a more than three-minute long rant, full of swearing, telling the workers, “If I see you doing it again, you’re screwed.” The star then talked about it with Empire. “All of those emotions were going through my mind,” he said. “I was thinking about the people I work with and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we had started shooting a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I have to tell you. “

