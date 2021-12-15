Tom Cruise sent 300 coconut cakes on a private jet from Los Angeles to London

After archiving the absurd story of the engagement via WhatsApp between Flavia Vento and Tom Cruise, the star of Eyes wild shut returns to be talked about and, once again, the news is definitely funny and concerns one of the many companies that only Hollywood stars can afford, just like Nicole Kidman’s ex-husband is.

Cruise reportedly would send 300 coconut cakes as a Christmas gift to the film crew with whom, in recent months, he shot the film Mission: Impossible. What’s strange about all of this? Nothing but Cruise, instead of relying on the post office or the classic express courier, he thought to send sweets using their own private jet which flew from Los Angeles to London for the occasion for a round trip of approximately 5,500 miles across the Atlantic.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Tom wanted to make the team of Mission: Impossible a present for Christmas and decided that only the cakes from his favorite LA patisserie would do for such a special occasion, ”a source very close to the 59-year-old said. “Tom is an incredibly generous person and he wanted to do something special for everyone who worked on the film with him,” concluded the insider, from whose story we understand that Cruise is crazy about sweets, especially if he is pastry shop.

It seems that Cruise has spent a whopping 11,400 pounds on his Christmas gifts; an already very high figure to which obviously we still have to add the cost of the fuel used for the journey by plane which, given the length of the journey, will certainly not have been little.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Despite having the fame of the star sui generis, mainly due to his devotion to Scientology that has led Tom to distance himself from the world as well as from his children (including the youngest Suri Cruise, born from the relationship with Katie Holmes), actually the star of Top Gun she is also famous for being very generous, especially towards friends, relatives and all the people with whom she works and shares the set. In the past, in fact, on more than one occasion, Cruise has sent Doan’s Bakery white chocolate and coconut donuts to all his closest friends, transforming this initiative into a real must-have for Christmas parties without which Cruise at home. they just can’t stand, earning Tom the nickname Tom Cruise Cake.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io