Tom Cruise, shooting a video with a fake actor is too easy

Millions of views for deepfake videos featuring the unintentional Mission Impossible actor. A sign that technology has reached a worrying maturity

Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin. Mark Zuckerberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Gal Gadot and even Queen Elizabeth. The most prominent victims of the deepfake – i artificial intelligence software able to digitally superimpose the face of one person on the body of another, also recreating the voice and synchronizing the lip – are now numerous. And the associated fears are such as to push the creation of automatic tools capable of immediately detecting when these are fake videos appear on social networks, thus reducing the risk of being deceived.

The case of Tom Cruise’s videos

When gods appeared on TikTok in recent days video by Tom Cruise – evaluated as authentic by the control tools used on the social network – many thought that the actor was the last of one long line of Hollywood stars to disembark on the platform. So here is the protagonist of the saga of Mission Impossible who tries his hand at golf, who plays sleight of hand with a coin, which tumbles on the floor of the house while he tells an anecdote about Mikhail Gorbachev. TikTok’s attention was immediately captured by Tom Cruise’s landing, especially seen the spontaneous and domestic dimension of videos uploaded by a figure not exactly known to be the celebrity next door. And in fact none of these videos – despite the green light of the detection algorithms – were authentic.

To see them, the videos are impressive: they probably are the most accurate deepfake videos ever, although their length has made things even more complicated. No wonder then that – although TikTok’s account name was particularly suspicious (Deep Tom Cruise) – many have fallen for it. Instead, it was entirely the work of the Belgian artist of visual effects Christopher Ume with the collaboration of a well-known imitator of Tom Cruise, Miles Fisher. It was Fisher who called Ume, as he has told the latter to Guardian, proposing him to turn gods “funny videos” in which the artist should have rendered the imitator “Same as Tom Cruise”. “And then we published everything on TikTok. Neither of us knew anything about this application, but two days later Fisher sent me a screenshot telling me we had reached two and a half million views“.

Meanwhile, the views have become over ten million and their videos have covered the media around the world, once again raising the specter of a future in which distinguish manipulated videos from authentic ones it will be practically impossible, especially since not even the algorithms created specifically to recognize deepfakes are able to do their job reliably. Behind the work of Ume and Fisher, however, there was no desire to deceive: “I would like to show people the technical potential of these tools”, explained the Belgian artist. “I don’t intend to use them in any way that would irritate people: I just want to show what anyone could be able to do in a few years”. As proof of her good will, Ume has posted a video in which she shows step by step how he created Tom Cruise’s deepfakes.

The risks for politics and the economy

From a certain point of view, it is almost a miracle that tools of this type have not yet been used – except in a manner very limited and handcrafted – in an attempt to manipulate public opinion, for example by creating videos in which Matteo Salvini expresses all his solidarity with migrants or in which Joe Biden defines Covid as a conspiracy artfully created by the Chinese government. Or in which Jeff Bezos announces a sensational Amazon flop causing the stock to collapse.

But maybe it’s just a matter of time. Already today there are apps like Reface, Facetune and Snapchat filters able to do in a rudimentary way what Christopher Ume has managed to do in an extremely realistic way, also facilitated by the collaboration of an imitator, by a powerful computer and working on it for days. In a few years, however, it is likely that similar results can be obtained with a normal smartphone.

Animated photos of the dead

On the other hand, until recently it would have been unthinkable too give life (digitally) to the dead, right? But today it is possible to use the deep learning to animate and create videos starting from very old black and white photographs: a tool that society MyHeritage – that through the analysis of the DNA claims to be able recreate the family tree of anyone who takes the test – he renamed Deep Nostalgia and that allows anyone to animate images of our deceased loved ones in a matter of seconds.

The results are sometimes a little creepy and the accuracy – starting from a single photo – is not as high as that of other deepfakes that rely on much larger source material. However, it is another tool that shows how this technology is now just a click away for all those who want to experience the emotion – or the uncanny feeling from Uncanny Valley – to digitally restore life to loved ones. At the moment, however, reality still exceeds fantasy. This is demonstrated by the fact that the most disturbing video of Tom Cruise that you can find on the net is – and will be for a long time – that of his famous and rowdy hosted in Oprah Winfrey’s living room.