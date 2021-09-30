Tom Cruise Space, beaten by Yulia Peresild and Captain Kirk

Filming of the highly anticipated recently ended Mission Impossible 7 – which will be released no earlier than September 2022 – Tom Cruise is back in the spotlight again. It had been announced for months that theEthan Hunt of the big screen would have been the first actor to be launched into space. The trip, scheduled for the end of 2021 – maximum early 2022 – would have allowed him to achieve the coveted record. However, due to the fact that the date is further postponed, it seems that this will no longer be the case. Not one, but two performers before him will be launched at high altitude, leaving the Hollywood star the lowest step of the podium.

The Captain Kirk and the Russian actress Yulia Peresild “beat” Tom Cruise on time

So far, 590 people, in about 60 years, have crossed the space. After them, Tom Cruise would be the first actor to succeed. Unfortunately, for the Ethan Hunt’s Mission Impossible it won’t be like that. While on his journey, it would take him to 400 kilometers high on the International space station in the company of director Doug Liman continues to be postponed, elsewhere the situation has taken another turn. According to what has been reported, in fact, the first actress to go beyond the celestial vault will be the Russian Yulia Peresild, which will be engaged in the work of the Russian film The challenge. Not bad, therefore: a Tom Cruise would remain the second place, first if considered exclusively the male performers. And yet, even in this case, the Hollywood star will have to give up the scepter. It seems in fact that to travel in space before the star of Mission Impossible we will see none other than the Captain Kirk.

The character of Star Trek, which has the face of the actor William Shatner (90 years old last March 22!) could go into orbit as early as next 12 October. If this were the case, Shatner would cut another milestone: he would be the oldest person to have reached the Karman line (100 kilometers), or the demarcation limit that marks the “beginning” of space. Of course, unlike Tom Cruise it would no longer be a journey lasting a total of 10 days, but a “hit and run” of just 12 minutes, from take-off to landing, via the New Shepard rocket. To bring it to space, however, will take care of it Blue Origin from Jeff Bezos, “Rival” – in this race of “interplanetary departures” – of Elon Musk. The latter, for its part, will equip Tom Cruise instead, with his own SpaceX. In short, we are getting closer and closer to the era of space tourism.

