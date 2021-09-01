Tom Cruise strongly wanted Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the previous cult film Top Gun of 1986 starring Tom Cruise, which will be released in cinemas on November 19, 2021. Among the interpreters of the film we will also find the actor Val Kilmer in the role of Iceman, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Miles Teller who will play Bradley, not forgetting Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. Yet Val Kilmer’s return was uncertain to the end and it is it was Tom Cruise who demanded that Val Kilmer reprise his role as Iceman.

Tom Cruise wanted strongly Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick

The indispensable character of the original Top Gun directed by Tony Scott, he had been Maverick’s rival Iceman without whom, most likely, we would not have been able to witness Maverick’s transformation, forced to confront himself and become an effective part of the team. Yet, in the sequel, the character of Iceman played by Val Kilmer, may not have been there.

Speaking to People, the manufacturer Jerry Bruckheimer (which returns after producing the original Top Gun) revealed that Tom Cruise was “adamant” that Val Kilmer should reprise his original role and Jerry Bruckheimer called Cruise the “driving force” behind the decision, saying he insisted they couldn’t make the film without involving Kilmer.

These are the words of Jerry Bruckheimer:

Tom Cruise said: ‘We have to have Val Kilmer, we have to get him back. It has to be in the movie. ‘ And it was he who supported this choice. We all wanted it, but Tom was really adamant in stating that if he was going to make a sequel then Val had to be a part of it.

While Jerry Bruckheimer said:

Val is such a good actor and he’s a great person. The experience of making the first film was fantastic and we wanted to reunite the gang… For all of us it was really exciting. It took us a long time to do it, but we did it.

About Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick will see Tom Cruise reprise his role, with Maverick now instructing a new crew of fighter pilots. including Miles Teller, son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), a driver who lost his life partially due to Maverick’s actions as he faces the struggles of his past.

Director Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion) will direct the film on a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen), Erin Warren Singer (American Hustle) And Christopher McQuarrie (Edge of Tomorrow).

Top Gun: Maverick it was originally slated to hit theaters last July, but was then postponed first to December 2020 and then to July 2 this year due to COVID-19. Now Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters on November 19, 2021.

