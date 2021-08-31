Tom Cruise strongly wanted Val Kilmer in “Top Gun” sequel

The Cruise – Kilmer duo is finally reunited for “Top Gun: Maverick”, out on November 19th

View this post on Instagram

Without Val Kilmer it wouldn’t have been the same. He is convinced of it Tom Cruise that the 61-year-old American actor strongly wanted in the sequel to “Top Gun”. Kilmer will thus return to take on the role ofAdmiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The film will be released in Italy, at the same time as Canada and the USA, next November 19, about two years after the initially scheduled release date and after numerous postponements due to Covid.

A little over two months after its release, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told “People” that Tom Cruise, 59 years old, “really wanted”That Kilmer was part of the film despite his problems from health. Kilmer, 61, was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and underwent treatment and chemotherapy.

Tom Cruise: “We must have Val “

“Tom said: ‘We must have Val, we have to get it back. We have to have it in the movie, ‘”said Bruckheimer. “He was the driving force. We all wanted it, but Tom was really adamant that if we did another ‘Top Gun’ Val it had to be there. “

According to Bruckheimer, the reunion of “Top Gun” to make the sequel to the film was “very thrilling”For Kilmer and Cruise:“ It was a really exciting experience for all of us. It took a long time to get there, but we did it, ”he concluded.

In the film Tom Cruise plays, of course, the captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell who, after more than 30 years in the service of the Navy, decides to face new challenges as a test pilot.

View this post on Instagram

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved