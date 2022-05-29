Tom Cruise: Suri, Tom Cruise’s 15-year-old daughter who was separated by Scientology and hasn’t seen for 10 years | People | Entertainment

Tom Cruise It’s one of the actors most famous of Hollywoodbut within all his fame and private life, the mystery of the so-called scientology He is one of the most resonant because he charged for the separation from his daughter Suri Cruisewho was the fruit of the relationship with Katie Holmes.

The young woman, who is now 15 years old, lived with her parents until 2012, after the couple decided divorce and end your marriage. Since then, the American actor has not seen her daughter or had contact with her again, thus losing herself for 10 years of her life.

What is Scientology and why does Tom Cruise practice it?

According to El Mundo, the Church of Scientology or Church of Scientology in English, is a group of interconnected corporate entities and other organizations dedicated to the practice, administration and dissemination of Scientology, which is defined in different ways; like a secta business or a new religious movement.

It is believed that the reason for the separation between Tom Cruise and his youngest daughter Suri has to do with the practice of this religion by the actor, which prevents him from bonding with her.

The young woman, who came into the world on April 18, 2006, is Cruise’s first biological daughter, since the Hollywood actor adopted two children with Nicole Kidmanwith whom he does have contact and a father relationship.

According to rumors of press sensationalist, the church would have convinced Tom that it was better to “disconnect” completely from his daughter because she could have the “devil inside”. And although this was not confirmed by anyone, the truth is that the actor never contacted his youngest daughter.

According to the Que Ver web portal, Suri Cruise is already a Teen 15 years old who falls in love with his beauty and personality. In addition to her charisma, the young woman also has a unique style that she inherited from her mother, because she is not only the physique that reveals that they are her mother and daughter every day.

The young woman has the same glamor and audacity to show off her outfits according to the occasion, copying the good taste of the actress.

Since she was little, Katie Holmes always dressed her daughter with the best outfits she could, and this habit became her habit.

But now, Suri already has her own tastes and uses other clothes such as jackets, skirts, dresses, and also t-shirts.

Ostentatiousness is no longer his thing, so now he can be seen wearing baggy sports pants and flannels, thus marking his own style.

In the Photographs which are disseminated by social networksthe young woman is captured with friends, wearing denim shorts, tight jeans at the hip, and also more sporty and baggy pants.

On one occasion, Suri was seen holding a large bouquet of roses in her hands, who with a mischievous smile looked directly at the camera to let it be known that she discovered the photographers who followed her.

Apparently, although the teenager is exposed to the eye of the media, she seems to care little, since when she is discovered in public she usually poses like a whole model. (AND)

