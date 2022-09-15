Entertainment

Tom Cruise surprises some fans on the set of Mission: Impossible 7

MADRID, 15 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

Tom Cruise Mission Impossible 7 is already filming, film directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The actor, who is known for doing his own action scenes, he surprised some fans during the recording of the film in the Lake District (UK).

According to The Northern Echo, Adam Wheeler and Lucy Hinch, a British couple, were walking their dog around the place when they came across Cruise filming. The couple confirmed that Cruise was doing his own action scenes, paragliding several times from a helicopter. They both waited along with a few other passersby to meet the actor, who greeted them enthusiastically and posed for a photo before going back to work.

He was kind, polite and really humble. Tom Cruise he apologized for the noise from the helicopters and asked if we were okay. He made sure everyone who wanted to had their photos with him. We were the last to take the photo and then he simply paraglided from the mountain back to his camp, next to Buttermere. I’ve seen some of the Mission: Impossible movies, I haven’t really seen all of them, but now I definitely will,” Adam Wheeler said.

The protagonists had to wait an hour for Cruise to finish his sequences to take the photo. “We joke about how we had been waiting for him for an hour and had come back especially for that. He just laughed and thanked us for coming back,” Wheeler explained.


“It was a real pleasure to meet one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, one of the richest too. It was not what we expected as we walked the moors,” she added.

Mission Impossible: Death Sentence. Part One is the title of seventh installment of the saga. The film, which has Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Simon Pegg in its cast, will hit theaters in July 2023.

