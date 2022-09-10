Tom Cruise surprises the world in sequence of ‘Mission Impossible 7’

After his discussed stunts in ‘Top Gun: Marverick’, Tom Cruise has left again to the world with his mouth open with one of his daring, although already habitual, action scenes.

A leaked video of ‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence’ shows the actor suspended in the empty while he shoots a spectacular aerial sequence and ends up hanging from a plane.

It was a couple of months ago when some images of the actor were leaked performing a tremendous acrobatics as he soared through the skies in a red biplane.

Now, this clip of more than a minute in length, which had already been screened at the Cinema-Con earlier this year, shows the protagonist of the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga defying death once again executing his spectacular aerial feat.

This scene, which has been shared on social networks, shows Cruise on the deck of a 1943 Boeing-Stearman Model 75.

And while he remains in the air with no one piloting the plane, the actor is shown smiling, addressing the camera with which Christopher McQuarrie, the director of ‘Deadly Sentence Part 1 and 2’, is recording him from another plane. It is then that, after warning him that they are losing a lot of natural light and need to continue filming, the biplane takes a dizzying turn that ends with Cruise hanging upside down.

Directed and written by Christopher McQuarrie, fans will be reunited with Ethan Hunt and his team in the first installment of ‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence’, whose premiere is scheduled for July 2023.

Along with Cruise, the cast of the film is completed by Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Cary Elwes. The second chapter of this diptych of the saga will be released in June 2024.