Tom Cruise suspended from a flying biplane for Mission: Impossible 8: the photos

Tom Cruise’s stunts are increasingly reckless, spotted in the sky hanging from a rotating biplane on the set of Mission: Impossible 8.

As the world has known for a long time, Tom Cruise is one of those people who thrives on adrenaline. To perform the most acrobatic and dangerous action scenes in person without problems, feeling the thrill of risk, the actor has also become a producer of his films. He has now been spotted on the set of Mission: Impossible 8, struggling with one of those scenes that leave you speechless.

Tom Cruise suspended from a flying biplane in Mission: Impossible 8



To turn Mission: Impossible 7 in full pandemic it took a year and a half, with repeated stops and changes of location in the running. Apparently, however, the filming of Mission: Impossible 8, always written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, for the moment they are going much faster. And the first photos (spread by Fox News and filming on social media, you see them down here) In which Tom Cruise – who is, remember, 59 years old – is sitting on the wing of a biplane (to be precise a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman) as the plane rotates … how Ethan Hunt got up there is still a mystery, but the images are breathtaking.

Tom Cruise hangs upside down on wing of plane for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ stunthttps: //t.co/ge6TGsKXrf pic.twitter.com/zUsXJcGLBV – SeaHawk Updates 🕵🏼‍♂️ (@SeaHawkUpdates) November 28, 2021

That dot up there in the sky, obviously secured by cables to the plane, is Tom Cruise himself. The next step, we already know, will be deep space. In the meantime, we remind you that Mission: Impossible 7 will arrive at the cinema on September 29, 2022.

Read also

Mission: Impossible 8, Tom Cruise tries his hand at World War II planes