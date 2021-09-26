Tom Cruise talks about the outburst on the set of Mission Impossible 7

Last year, there was a lot of talk about the outburst that Tom Cruise he did to some crew members on the set of Mission Impossible 7, due to their lack of professionalism in respecting the anti-covid rules; after some time, the actor decided to comment and tell what happened.

Cruise, in an interview with Empire Magazine, explained the reasons behind those words shouted to the crew, saying that the stakes were very high, especially because the set of Mission Impossible 7 it was a sort of beacon for the future of Hollywood productions in times of pandemic and which, after having removed the “indicted persons”, has never been interrupted. The actor went on to say that at the time he was thinking about everyone who works in that sector and how relieved he was that they had started shooting the film in those conditions, managing to comply with all the anti-contagion safety protocols.

Several people have come forward in support of Cruise’s outburst, starting with crew members, as well as his co-star. Vanessa Kirby, who said he agreed with the actor’s message, as well as George Clooney who said he was in favor of what was said. However, not everyone was in favor of the American performer, including Leah Remini, who saw the whole thing as a publicity stunt made solely and exclusively to get people talking.

As film and television productions continue around the world in the midst of the pandemic, i strict security protocols are on the agenda. For example, the series Ms. Marvel he recently finished filming in the midst of a spate of cases in Thailand and it is thanks to the tireless efforts of the cast and crew that the job was completed without problems. And although there is now widespread vaccine diffusion around the world, safety protocols are likely to remain in place for months, if not years.

What happened on the set of Mission Impossible 7, with Tom Cruise’s outburst, it may have been a turning point regarding compliance with anti-contagion rules on sets.

