Tom Cruise: that time when two teeth fell out in front of a reporter

Col Allan, ex Journalist of the New York Post, recalled that time he was speaking with Tom Cruise and the actor missed two teeth anterior. After what happened, the Top Gun star would have asked the reporter to keep this episode under wraps.

Col Allan is featured in Gossip, Showtime’s four-part docuseries that premiered on August 22 and covers “the rise of tabloid media and ruthless journalists who blew up the news“. Allan recalled a meeting with Tom Cruise, which took place when the actor had just moved to New York City with Katie Holmes. The interpreter of Mission: Impossible then invited the reporter for a drink.”At the time they bought a house in the Village, they wanted some privacy“Allan said in the episode, adding:”So Tom wanted to have a drink with me, and you know, talk about his expectations. So we went to a place on 54th street called Circo. We sat down in the corner and he ordered a bottle of red wine, which I thought was surprising because he was a Scientology guy and generally they don’t drink. We were drinking and talking when both of his front teeth fell on the tablecloth right in front of me“.

Allan remembers feeling “speechless” at that moment: “I mean, his is a face that appears on posters all over the world, a handsome boy and in that moment there were his teeth in front of him.The actor explained that he was playing with his children Isabella and Connor – who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman – when one of their heels hit him in the mouth and knocked his teeth out. Allan noticed that Cruise looked around for her teeth before putting them back in: “It was an awkward moment“. The reporter also said that the American actor pleaded with him to keep the incident under wraps.”So you know, that story was never published until I told you right now“concluded Allan.