Tom Cruise, the actor’s assets: how much money does he have?

Tom Cruise is one of the highest paid stars in the world, but what exactly is the fortune of the famous Hollywood actor?

In 2021 Tom Cruise, whose gigantic heritage continues to grow relentlessly, it has again obtained the title of “highest paid actor in Hollywood“: Jack Reacher’s Star of Crucial, Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick has taken the No. 1 spot on People With Money’s top 10 highest-paid performers of the year, with revenues of over 58 million. dollars.

Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise on the set

Regarding the net worth of the Hollywood star, it is estimated that Cruise’s total possessions are around $ 600 million: this figure makes him one of the richest actors in the film industry.

The actor has managed to amass a fortune of this size over the years thanks to many equity investments, collaborations in the cosmetics industry, properties, several restaurants, such as the chain “Papa Tom’s Pizzas”, a team of football, “The Angels of Syracuse”, and even a brand of Vodka, the “Pure Wondercruise – USA”.

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise in action in a breathtaking scene

According to Forbes magazine Tom Cruise, one of the greatest action-stars of all time, is now also one of the most famous celebrities in the world; during his acting career he was nominated three times for Academy Awards, in the category of Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire and Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia, winning three Golden Globes for these three films.