Tom Cruise, the actor’s latest spectacular stunt on the set of Mission Impossible 7 goes viral [VIDEO]

Few things are certain in the world, one of them is the stunt by Tom Cruise on the sets of his films. The actor, now 59, shows no signs of stopping giving his all on a physical level despite numerous injuries and this also applies to Mission: Impossible 7, in course of filming.

Right from here come some new videos showing Ethan Hunt’s latest spectacular stunt. To report them are social profiles dedicated to the actor and also the British The Sun: The newspaper shared a video of two people in the Lake District in the UK who ran into a helicopter from which Tom Cruise literally jumped out.

It is reported that the parachute jump has been repeated many times: in one of the videos circulating on the web you can see the departure of the helicopter (HERE), while in that of The Sun you can see the interpreter of the famous action saga carried out since 1996.

HERE THE VIDEO OF THE SUN

To see the result of the stunt, the audience will unfortunately have to wait a long time. A few weeks ago, Paramount announced the postponement of Top Gun: Maverick as of May 27, 2022 and also of Mission: Impossible 7, slipped from that same slot up as at 30 September 2022.

In addition to Tom Cruise, in the new chapter we will find Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales in the role of the villain.

Photo: ROMA / MEGA / GC Images

