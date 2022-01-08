Tom Cruise, the friendly farewell to Hayley Atwell after a year of love

S.it appears that this “Mission Impossible” has failed: Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell they would say goodbye after a year of relationship. For now, no confirmation, only many rumors online, fomented by people close to the couple. An unexpected news for the fans of the two actors, who only a few months ago they had been paparazzi while they were around Rome. In love, they walked hand in hand. Just off the set on which they met, that of “Mission Impossible 7”.

“Was a very intense period from the point of view of filming, ”one of the workers who are standing would have declared behind the scenes of the film. And love had blossomed between the superstar of the stars and stripes cinema Tom Cruise and the splendid English actress, previously seen in the role of Peggy Carter, Captain America’s tough girlfriend. But between the two protagonists of the action film the flame burned out quickly. And apparently it is already off.

Tom Cruise, farewell to Hayley Atwell? Blame the work

The reasons for the breakup were due to work. And not the twenty years of difference (59 springs for him and 39 for her). The experience is over who saw them acting together, the two went back to theirs hectic lives. Incompatible commitments and distance they would do the rest. «They have a lot to do and Tom always has new commitments and he is always traveling the world. Simply this story it had run its course. However, they are both happy to work together, but sometimes these things happen, unfortunately, “revealed a source al Sun.

“They get along very well and obviously they are two beautiful Hollywood ones, then they were very good together. But they decided to go back to just be friends”. The two, therefore, would remain on excellent terms. With all due respect to those who hoped that, for Tom, Hayley was the right woman. After the end of his marriages – first with Nicole Kidman and then with Katie Holmes – for the actor this was the longest relationship.

