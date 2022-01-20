Tom Cruise, the production of the film in space aims for the first space sets by 2024!

The departure of Tom Cruise for space is one of the great events that the world of cinema awaits with trepidation: the Top Gun star will be the first actor in Hollywood history to shoot a film outside the atmosphere of our planet, but the production that will take care of the mammoth operation is already looking beyond.

While a Russian colleague beats Tom Cruise in the space race, in fact, the United States is already starting to design something that could lead to the operation to a new level, making the film with the Eyes Wide Shut star nothing more than the starting point of a new routine that involves more than just the big screen.

SEE, the company that is taking care of the production of the film with Cruise, has in fact announced that it aims to give life to the first space studios by 2024: it will be a structure that, in the intentions of the production, should be suitable for hosting not only additional Hollywood sets, but also TV programs, music videos and even sporting events.

A colossal operation which, however, seems to be assuming by now very concrete outlines: what do you think? Does this prospect appeal to you? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, let’s see what is the budget allocated for Tom Cruise’s film in space.