News

Tom Cruise, the Top Gun star spotted in San Francisco at a baseball game

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

One month ago Tom Cruise celebrated the long-awaited end of filming on Mission: Impossible 7, and although it will take some time to see him again at the cinema, the actor has nonetheless found a way to attract attention. In recent days, in fact, he was with his son Connors at Oracle Park in San Francisco for a baseball game.

The Giants and the Dodgers faced each other for Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Tom Cruise, of course, did not go unnoticed, and he showed himself available by chatting with the other spectators of the match and posing for the ritual photos.

When he was framed on the jumbotron in the middle of the game, then, from the loudspeakers the danger signal went out, while the star of Top Gun he smiled and waved to the crowd. Cruise also posed for a photo with Danny Glover, another celebrity present at the match, who for the record was won by the Dodgers 9-2. Journalist Amy Gutierrez then tweeted that Tom Cruise he didn’t reveal which team he cheered for. “I’m just a baseball fan” replied about it.

Loading...
Advertisements

The release of Top Gun: Maverick, meanwhile, has been postponed to May 27, 2022, and also in Italy the film should arrive in cinemas in those days, or at the latest at the beginning of June. As a result, the release of the Mission: Impossible 7, which will debut in theaters on September 30, 2022.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
918
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
637
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
505
News

Cinema, all films out in October
412
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
351
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
337
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
314
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
280
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top