Tom Cruise, the Top Gun star spotted in San Francisco at a baseball game

One month ago Tom Cruise celebrated the long-awaited end of filming on Mission: Impossible 7, and although it will take some time to see him again at the cinema, the actor has nonetheless found a way to attract attention. In recent days, in fact, he was with his son Connors at Oracle Park in San Francisco for a baseball game.

The Giants and the Dodgers faced each other for Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Tom Cruise, of course, did not go unnoticed, and he showed himself available by chatting with the other spectators of the match and posing for the ritual photos.

When he was framed on the jumbotron in the middle of the game, then, from the loudspeakers the danger signal went out, while the star of Top Gun he smiled and waved to the crowd. Cruise also posed for a photo with Danny Glover, another celebrity present at the match, who for the record was won by the Dodgers 9-2. Journalist Amy Gutierrez then tweeted that Tom Cruise he didn’t reveal which team he cheered for. “I’m just a baseball fan” replied about it.

The release of Top Gun: Maverick, meanwhile, has been postponed to May 27, 2022, and also in Italy the film should arrive in cinemas in those days, or at the latest at the beginning of June. As a result, the release of the Mission: Impossible 7, which will debut in theaters on September 30, 2022.