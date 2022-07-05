Tom Cruise. This is how a poor waiter who wanted to be a monk became a star

Just a few days ago, Tom Cruise received an honorary naval aviation certificate for his role as the expert pilot Maverick in “Top Gun.” Photo: AFP Agency

Tom Cruise He is one of the brightest stars in the world of entertainment without a doubt. The man, who has starred in more than 40 films, has been the focus of attention not only for the films he stars in where he himself does the risk scenes without allowing doubles to replace him, but also for his private life, his eccentric beauty care , which they say include the application of some bird feces to stay forever young, even their faith, since it is part of the questionable English of Scientology.

Last Sunday, July 3, he reached the age of 60, an age that he does not hide at all, as if he were sure that he does not really show it and he looks impressively jovial. She celebrated it in England at the Great Reward of Formula 1 from Great Britain, where he supported his friend and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. “He is a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day,” Cruise told Sky Sports outside the circuit.

Tom Cruise was a poor and abused Catholic

The world has known Tom Cruise amidst the opulence and glitz of premieres, carpets for more than 40 years and it is hard to imagine that at some point in this actor’s life his life was gray, humble and sad. Actually, all of that was part of Tom in his early years and even into his early youth.

Tom who, in the next few days, more precisely on July 14, will premiere Mission Impossible 8 (in English Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One), was born on July 3, 1962 in Syracuse, New York. His parents were the electronic engineer Thomas Cruise Mapother III, who died at the age of 50 in 1984; and Mary Lee Pfeiffer, who died five years ago in her 81st year. Mary was a teacher and had three more children. Tom’s father traveled a lot because his work was unstable and he went to the city where he was required, always with his family with him. Tom Cruise’s parents divorced when they lived in Ottawa, Canada and his mother preferred to return to her country and settled in Kentucky. Tom had learning problems because of his dyslexia and he wasn’t the most popular in his class either. It is said that he attended 14 schools before he was 15 years old. At that time he wanted to be a monk, because the practice of Catholicism was a tradition in his house, where he felt the Irish roots that existed. Financially, the family always had difficulties. The separation of his parents marked him, but it was also a good thing, because the engineer was violent and on several occasions he used violence on the actor’s mother and on Tom himself. He was “a merchant of chaos,” said the actor in an interview who felt fear for him, more than respect.

Upon leaving high school he abandoned his desire to be a monk, he had been in a Catholic seminary in Cincinnati at the age of 14, and he embraced the idea of ​​being an artist. He went to New York to study and then traveled to Los Angeles in search of opportunities. There he was a waiter and cleaned tables until before he was 20 years old he was finally given his first opportunity. He was in Franco Zeffirelli’s movie, Endless Love. Later, in 1983, he would come Risky Business Y the color of money. His first great success would come in 1986 with top gun. From then on his image as an action actor would be sculpted, although it must also be said that he has had very emotional or dramatic roles that have shown his undoubted histrionic capacity. rai man in 1988; Jerry Maguirein 1996; Eyes wide Shutin 1999 or Magnolia in 2000 they give proof of it. However, the Oscar award has always eluded him, since he has been nominated, but he has never obtained it. Tom has had to make do with the Golden Globes, the People’s Choice Awards and the like. He arrived in Colombia when he produced and shot the movie about the mafia pilot Barry Seal in 2017, who was in the service of Pablo Escobar and later collaborated with the DEA.

Tom Cruise loves

The actor’s partners have been as famous as his roles, in which the leading man of Mission Impossible They have meant a large part of his great fortune, which is estimated to reach 600 million dollars.

He married in 1987 with mimi rogers, also an actress. He was with her for three years and divorced her. He then spent eleven years with the Australian Nicole Kidman, from whom he separated in 2001. He later had a short affair with Penelope Cruz. In 2005 he married Katie Holmes, with whom he had his daughter Suri, today 16 years old and completely away from him. Since then she has had brief, low-key romances, but she has never recommitted.

His connection with the Church of Scientology has also meant criticism and accusations.

But none of that seems to affect him. He now celebrates his six decades as a 60-year-old bachelor, available and with the impressive box office sum of more than a billion dollars from the new version of top gun in its first month of release.

