Tom Cruise: this is how his life changed after Top Gun: passion and glory

Returning to the screen as rebel aviator Pete Mitchell was worth Tom Cruise a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Before the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, the actor had walked the red carpet escorted by a French military air squad that crossed the sky throwing blue, white and red smoke. His participation concluded with a flourish when he received the Palme d’Or for his career, the highest award given at the event. Although the recognition took him by surprise, his outstanding career presaged a glorious day at the film competition, which he attended for the first time 30 years ago for the presentation of the film a very distant horizonthen he was a young promise of the seventh art – a prediction that was more than fulfilled – and he was married to Nicole Kidman. Today, the industry has undergone a transformation as devastating as the actor’s own life.

36 years have passed since the premiere of topgun, considered a classic of the action genre due to its impeccable scenes in the air and a soundtrack capable of transmitting the adrenaline experienced by the characters. The film marked a before and after in Tom Cruise, who by 1986 had already worked with the directors Francis Ford Coppola Y Martin Scorsesewithout forgetting the dumbbell that he formed with Ridley Scottthe creative mind behind Maverickon the tape Legend.

His first marriage that linked him to Scientology

Along with his rise in Hollywood, he began a relationship with the actress mimi rogers, who was seven years older than him. The wedding plans, which they referred to as ‘The project’ to prevent the news from leaking, did not wait long. In the spring of 1987, the couple married during an intimate ceremony, in which actor Emilio Estévez was Cruise’s godfather.

Mimi Rogers was the actor’s link to Scientology, a polarized religion that believes in the need to overcome life’s traumas through a process called auditing. However, the organization has been the target of multiple complaints of abuse, one of them coming from actress Leah Reimini, a former member of the cult, whom her detractors describe as a sect. Among its defenders are John Travolta, Elizabeth Moss, Juliette Lewis and Kirstie Alley.

Despite the interest that Mimi Rogers and Cruise shared in Scientology, in January 1990 they confirmed their divorce. “Tom was seriously thinking about becoming a monk. At least for that period of time, it seemed like marriage wouldn’t fit his spiritual need and he thought he had to be celibate to maintain purity,” Mimi told Playboy about the reasons for their breakup.

The breakup with Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise soon knocked on the doors of love again and that same year he married that talented and intelligent redhead he met in Thunder days: Nicole Kidman. “It was a totally physical attraction,” said the actor. The actors formed the star marriage of the 1990s, but they separated in 2001 after co-starring in Eyes Wide Shut, the third film they made together and the last one she directed. Stanley Kubrick.

They have been married for 12 years and have two children together. isabella and connor, who adopted and are affiliated with Scientology, which intervened in the breakup of the interpreters and would have motivated the estrangement between Nicole Kidman and her children. During that decade, Cruise established himself as one of the most important figures in cinema with born on the 4th of july, Jerry Maguire Y Magnoliafilms for which he was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category.

his latest projects

After his divorce from Kidman, the protagonist of oblivion had a relationship for three years with Penelope Cruz -whom he met on the recordings of Vanilla Sky-. She was not the Spanish actress, but the star of Dawson’s Creek, Katie Holmeswho walked down the aisle with Tom Cruise in 2006. The couple tied the knot in Italy, months later welcoming his daughter Suri.

Since his separation from Katie Holmes in 2012, Tom Cruise has not been seen living with his daughter since, according to various US media, they maintain a distant relationship due to the actor’s affiliation with Scientology. Unlike the ups and downs that he has faced on a personal level, Cruise remains at the top of the industry and next year we will see him premiering a new installment of Mission Impossible.

