Tom Cruise: this is what the famous cake he sends to his friends every Christmas is like

Christmas is coming and Tom Cruise is ready to send his infamous cake to friends and family; but, exactly, what does this fantastic and sweet gift consist of?

Nowadays the holiday of Christmas is not only associated with Mariah Carey and Michael Bublè but also with Tom Cruise and its fantastic cakes – give away every year at this time of the year to friends and relatives.

According to Rosie O’Donnell, the arrival of Tom Cruise’s Christmas cake marks the start of the most beautiful time of the year – this statement helps us understand the absolute centrality of the American actor in the Christmas imagination. The actress also posted a photo of the gift on her Instagram profile and defined the cake “absolutely delicious”.

Among the stars who received the sweet as a gift from Cruise we can mention Kirsten Dunst, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Henry Cavill, Cobie Smulders and Graham Norton. Introducing Tom Cruise to this fantastic Doan’s Bakery cake was his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, who, in turn, was recommended by Diane Keaton. Speaking of the cake, Tom Cruise said: “I always wait for my friends to call me and thank me for your kindness!”.

Every Christmas, therefore, Tom Cruise gives a cake to a slew of friends and family. In a way, it’s easier to get a Christmas cake from Tom Cruise than to get a contract job. Yahoo! Entertainment contacted Doan’s Bakery and asked about this dessert that drives Hollywood crazy. The answer was Eric Doan, who runs the laboratory together with his wife. This is a coconut cake with pieces of sweet white chocolate, layers of fresh cheese frosting and a sprinkling of toasted coconut flakes, which Karen created and launched in 1984 when she opened her business.

Waiting times for delivery? Two months! But it is absolutely worth it! For $ 99 including shipping, the cake was sent frozen and further packed with dry ice. According to reports, it is “a coconut dream come true”. Generally, Cobie Smulders likes to keep the cake as long as possible and eat it in the period between December and March. On the contrary, however, Kirsten Dunst devours her in a single night. Recommended storage times are around four months.

The cake, sent by the gourmet food delivery service, is enough for about 12/16 people. Tom Cruise’s team takes care of the shipping and decoration of the cake, who also attaches a greeting card and a bow on the cake. If you’re in Los Angeles and go to Doan’s, the bakery also sells smaller cakes. Furthermore, the coconut cake is not promoted as the “Tom Cruise Cake” but simply as the “White Coconut Cake”. If purchased locally, the cost is around $ 50.

The pastry shop has not only Tom Cruise as a famous customer. In fact, Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez are also used in this laboratory. The owner of the business joked that he credited the actor with continuing his business during the lockdown. Apparently, in fact, the protagonist of Mission: Impossible does not limit himself to buying sweets during the Christmas period but also in the remaining months of the year!