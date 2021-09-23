Tom Cruise throws himself into the void: the incredible video!

After motorbike stunts and a steam train launching into the void, Tom Cruise gives his fans another taste of what “Mission Impossible 7” will be. On social media, a video that shows Tom Cruise performing a parachute jump after being went viral jumped from a helicopter. With him, you know, stuntmen could go hungry!

Tom Cruise parachutes out of a helicopter for Mission Impossible 7 stunt pic.twitter.com/9ueZyK03KC – The Sun (@TheSun)

September 12, 2021

To see the last chapter of the action saga on the big screen we will have to wait until next year, thanks to the repeated stops imposed by the lockdowns for the pandemic: to date, the release of the film is set for September 30, 2022, while the one for Mission Impossible 8 on July 7, 2023.

In addition to Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt are part of the cast, all actors who reprise the roles already covered in previous chapters.

(Photo Getty Images)