Tom Cruise to Premiere ‘Top Gun’ Sequel at Cannes Film Festival

The long-awaited sequel to top gun (1986) will be released in the next Cannes Film Festival and will have the presence on the Croisette of its protagonist, the American actor Tom Cruisewhose only participation in the contest dates back to 30 years ago.

The organization recalled this Friday on its social networks that Cruise presented in May 1992 out of competition a very distant horizondirected by Ron Howard and also starring his ex-partner, Nicole Kidman.

On this occasion, with Top Gun: Maverickfrom Joseph Kosinskithe 59-year-old actor returns to embody the military pilot Pete Mitchell, again with his leather jacket, his aviator glasses and his motorcycle and along with a cast that will include Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.

The 75th edition of Cannes will take place from May 17 to 28 and that film will be screened at the event before its release in theaters in both France and the United States, scheduled for May 25 and 27, respectively.

The festival, which did not specify the date of the screening of the long-awaited film, will announce the films of its official selection at a press conference on April 14, and has already announced that the presenter of its opening and closing gala will be Belgian actress Virginie Efira.