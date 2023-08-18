Tom Cruise tries to persuade Screen Actors Guild to reconsider not promoting strike

strike of SAG-AFTRAThe actors union exploded like this last Friday July 14, However, Hollywood had already been restrained by the mobilization of the Writers’ Union (wga), to revolt against similar mistreatment by the affiliated manufacturers under PTAMP, So, the latest sit-in comes amid weeks of chaos as well as the conclusion of talks where the union’s leadership fran drescher He wanted to get decent conditions for the workers before they hit the streets.

During these talks, as of now hollywood reporterfigure of Tom Cruise gained importance. The actor is a much loved figure for millions in the industry today Top Gun: Maverick For his repeated commitment to the Cinematographic Exhibition (shown in the anger he hurled at some workers who were not respecting protocol) anti covid when they were rolling Mission Impossible: Fatal Decision – Part 1, Therefore, SAG-AFTRA thought it might be a good mediator with the producers.

The union has several proposals on the use of artificial intelligence and the work of stuntmen, which Cruise has supported and defended before AMPTP. Around the AI ​​(who happens to be the villain) Fatal Decision – Part 1), SAG-AFTRA wants their use to be regulated, to ensure that actors give consent to recreate their appearance, and that they are fairly compensated.





even on the other side 16,000 doubles Union-affiliated stunts (among stunt coordinators and stuntmen) and Cruise (known for rarely using doubles in his films) want to improve their pay conditions as well. Neither of these claims came to fruition, as SAG-AFTRA eventually decided to go on strike, but not before having very minor friction with Cruise: during the process, Starr top Gun Asked him to reconsider a matter.

SAG-AFTRA rules state that, once a strike has been called, interpreters may not only continue to make films, but they may also not promote them. This was what Cruise suggested could be thought of the other way around, reminding him that promotion matters and would do well to serve the delicate situation of movie theaters. According to one source, when Cruise tried to bring this up, a moment occurred. “inconvenient”,

The union hasn’t reconsidered anything and Hollywood is at a standstill. something that Cruise’s work has suffered since the filming of his next film (Mission Impossible: Fatal Decision – Part 2scheduled for 28 June 2024) it has stopped.

