Tom Cruise turns 60: 3 movies to watch on Netflix – Come and See

Netflix took advantage of this new wave of popularity that Tom Cruise is enjoying thanks to the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” to promote other action movies in which he has shone.

“Jack Reacher: under the spotlight” is a film that lasts two hours and 11 minutes, and is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Its plot focuses on the story of a former military policeman who investigates a sniper accused of five homicides.

The story of the film begins with a violent act carried out by an enigmatic armed man who shoots six times into a crowd of people walking through a public square in Indiana. During the chaos unleashed, five people lose their lives from a shot to the head. All the evidence found clearly points to a male suspect, who is immediately arrested. During the interrogation, the alleged murderer only utters the same phrase: “Find Jack Reacher.”

Thus begins an exciting race to discover the truth, which will lead Jack Reacher to face an unexpected enemy, who harbors a dark secret.

Director Christopher McQuarrie returns to filming, after the success of his first feature film ”Kidnapping from Hell”. In Jack Reacher, the director adapts the ninth book of the action literary saga entitled “One Shot”, written by the British Jim Grant, better known as Lee Child. The novel published in 2005 follows the adventures of a retired American military police officer.

Completing the cast are Rosamund Pike, Richard Jenkins, David Oyelowo, Werner Herzog, Robert Duvall, Jai Corutney, Vladimir Sizov and Joseph Sikora.

But Netflix also has other films in the saga in which the character created by Lee Child returns to impart his particular vision of justice.

Is about “Jack Reacher: No Return”. Here Major Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders), leader of Reacher’s former military unit, is falsely accused of treason and Jack will have to break her out of prison and uncover the truth behind a government conspiracy to clear her names and save lives. her.

During the escape, Reacher will discover a secret from his past that could change his life forever.

And to get out of the character of the former military policeman, he is also “edge of tomorrow”.

In the future, a savage alien invasion of Earth will aim at the destruction of the human race. The story takes place right at this moment, where a man (Tom Cruise) and a woman (Emily Blunt) do their best to resist the attack and thus prevent their disappearance. The protagonist is one of the most experienced soldiers involved in this crude war, since he has been fighting in it for a long time. On the day he dies during combat he gets stuck in a continuous “Trapped in Time” style loop, which will see him constantly and inevitably resurrected, respawning again and again on the same day of his death to fight and come back. to die in the same war.

Every day that passes, the soldier dies again. His goal every time he wakes up is to become an even deadlier warrior capable of stopping the alien invasion. After numerous attempts, he will realize that his mission is to prevent the attack, since his experience shows him that once the alien conquest begins, the human race has no chance of survival.

The protagonist must change the events within the loop in which he is trapped to avoid the extermination of man, the annihilation of our planet and his death. In this way, the soldier will discover the true importance of each act and its consequences.

Directed by Doug Liman, the cast is completed by Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong, Brendan Gleeson, Kick Gurry, Tony Way, Noah Taylor, Charlotte Riley, Franz Drameh, Dragomir Mrsic, Masayoshi Haneda and Terence Maynard.