Tom Cruise turns 60 and we review his best films

The name of Tom Cruise It is recognized throughout the world. Considered one of the ggreat movie stars of all timehis name is not only synonymous with success, but his fans know that watching a movie by the actor is guaranteed entertainment.

Known for his great vocation and commitment to his work, Cruise puts himself to the test in each new project he has to lead. He to the point of being able to affirm that his films have become a genre in itself. In recent decades, the actor has shown that there is no physical impediment to his risky scenes, or that charisma and magnetic presence that he achieves on screen. For all this, Tom Cruise is still one of the great stars of Hollywood.

Since his first steps into acting in the 80s, Tom knew how to build a fascinating career from its beginnings to the present. His first roles positioned him as one of the names to be taken into account, with impressive performances which made it clear that she was much more than a pretty face or action figure. Although this last genre has kept him busy over the last decade, continues to dominate the box office as only he knows how to do. That is why, on the day the actor celebrates 60 years of age, we review some of his best films.

10. Mission Impossible

Although Cruise burst onto the acting scene in the late 1980s, he managed to position himself in the action genre with the Mission Impossible saga. So it was that in 1996 he took on the role of super spy Ethan Hunt for the reboot of Mission Impossible, in which in addition to acting he also produced. The first film was directed by Brian De Palmaand although it received its fair share of reviews, it quickly became a box office hit.

From there, the franchise only got better and Cruise proved to be a full-time hero, performing the most complex physical and filmic feats, which to this day continues to conquer fans of the genre. The seventh installment will hit theaters next year, called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Onewhile Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will premiere in 2024.

9. Minority Report: previous sentence

Another of the great titles that the actor starred in throughout his career was Minority reportthe science fiction film directed by steven spielbergbased on the story of the same name by Philip K. Dick.

In this film, Cruise played John Anderton, an officer in the police unit known as PreCrime, which is dedicated to anticipating crimes based on advance knowledge provided by three psychic subjects called “precognitives.”

With the undisputed stamp of Spielberg behind the scenes and Cruise at the helm, this dark and dystopian thriller is full of adrenaline and unexpected moments. Once again, the actor shines as the action figure destined to save the world while his own life explodes into a thousand pieces, in a desperate attempt to clear his name.

8. The color of money (The Color Of Money)

After starring in the first installment of top gunthe title that completely launched him to stardom, to Tom Cruise He had to work with another of the great masters of cinema: Martin Scorsese. The director managed to get one of the best performances of a young Cruise, when he already hinted at that incredible charisma and sweeping confidence with which he usually impregnates his characters.

The story revolves around an old retired villar champion, played by Paul Newman, who one day meets Vincent, a new player who has not yet found an opponent worthy of his stature to face. The pool sequences are electrifying, thanks to Scorsese’s cinematic wizardry. It is also a clear and anticipated example that Cruise was not afraid to accept new challenges, managing to play pool like a true professional. But the character development of the leads is just as riveting, as Vincent gains power, Eddie faces his own decline.

7. Edge of Tomorrow

accustomed to great action sequencesWhether on an espionage mission or in a dystopian world, Cruise stunned by stepping into the shoes of William Cage, an officer with no combat experience who is summoned to the front lines to deal with an alien invasion. Once there, William will be trapped in a time loop that will lead him to be resurrected every time he dies, appearing in the same place, to die and fight in the same war.

Unlike other characters he has been seen playing, William Cage is a cowardly man who only wants to save his own skin regardless of the rest. His chemistry with Emily Blunthis co-star, is not only compelling, but she is the one who helps Cruise’s character evolve throughout the film, from a man desperate to escape to finally taking action for the greater good.

6. Collateral

Rarely have we seen Cruise in a role like the one in the 2004 film directed and produced by Michael Mann. The story follows Max (Jamie Foxx), a taxi driver from Los Angeles, who one day gives a ride to a man named Vincent. He asks her to drive him to different locations, but quickly finds himself embroiled in a night of utter torment for Max, who becomes a hostage to a ruthless hit man.

With a completely changed look, Cruise plays a calm, cold and sociopathic Vincent who will stop at nothing, but who slowly begins to lose his temper, losing control in an almost masterful way.

5. Top Gun: Maverick

Despite top gun made him one of the great promises of Hollywood, it was the sequel released in May 2022, which makes it clear that Tom Cruise is an unstoppable force. Three decades after the Tony Scott-directed classic, the actor once again stepped into the shoes of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is called back to the Top Gun Academy to train a new breed of fighter pilots, including Rooster, Goose’s son, his best friend.

More than 30 years after the release of the first film, Tom showed that his desire for height and speed was intact. Of course, Cruise brought back the edgy Maverick in his leather jacket and aviator sunglasses, making it clear that he hasn’t lost his trademark overconfidence. With a script that hits the right key of emotion, action, comedy and pure adrenaline, Top Gun 2 It is a film that leaves you on the edge of your seat and with your heart in your mouth. And the box office success makes it clear why.

4. A Matter of Honor (A Few Good Men)

Of all the thrillers that Cruise starred in in the 90s, one of the most outstanding is Matter of honorthe film directed by Rob Reiner in 1992. In this film, the actor plays Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, a promising young Navy lawyer with a great reputation. However, everything changes when his superiors assign him the case of some marines murdered at the Guantánamo base, which will lead him to discover a plot of corruption within the armed forces. In the process, he must face the ferocious Colonel Jessup, played by Jack Nicholson.

In addition to having a great cast, Cruise stands out above the rest. The dedication and desperation with which he plays Kaffee to try to win the case and thus achieve justice, showed a side of the interpreter rarely seen on screen until then.

3. Born on the Fourth of July

One of the Cruise’s first collaborations with Oliver Stone it was for Born on the Fourth of July. Based on Ron Kovic’s autobiography, it tells the story of a young man who volunteers for the Vietnam War, convinced that defending his country from him is the best way to show him his love. However, his beliefs will be radically altered when he returns from the front in a wheelchair.

The film is regarded as one of the great Vietnam War movies that starkly portrays the horrors of war, but also stands with a impeccable performance by Tom Cruisewhich earned him his first Oscar nomination in 1990.

2.Magnolia

Legend says that Paul Thomas Anderson wrote the role of Frank TJ Mackie for Cruise after visiting him on the set of Eyes wide Shut by Stanley Kubrick.

The story revolves around nine seemingly unconnected characters and stories and how they relate to the coincidences of life. Its protagonists are a child prodigy, the host of a television quiz show, a dying man, his lost son, the dying man’s wife and nurse.

Away from the action, from the great stunts and from that overwhelming smile, Cruise shows off a vulnerability like few we have seen him, crying, trembling and with an anger that he will gradually shed until giving way to love. It is a devastating physical catharsis for him and for the audience.

1. Jerry Maguire

As has been mentioned throughout this list, the actor has an extensive filmography, but Jerry Maguire features so many catchphrases and memorable moments that they have become almost more iconic than the movie itself. Phrases like “Show me the money!” or “You complete me”, have gone down in history among Cruise’s films.

The film written and directed by Cameron Crowe revolves around Jerry Maguire, one of the most distinguished employees of a prestigious agency dedicated to the promotion of athletes. His life goes smoothly until he is fired and decides to start over with only two allies: a soccer player (Cuba Gooding Jr.) and a secretary (Renée Zellweger).

With this performance, Cruise was nominated again for Best Actor at the 1997 Oscars.and won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy.