News

Tom Cruise, two bodyguard robots on the set of Mission: Impossible- Corriere.it

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

After the two outbursts within a few days against members of the crew, who were not respecting the rules of social distancing on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, complete with a threat of mass dismissal, Tom Cruise does not seem willing to ease the pressure. on colleagues. And after the idea of ​​transforming a former military base into a Covid-19-proof studio, the actor would have decided to buy two Terminator-style robots – but not as violent – to make sure that everything on the set goes according to the rules. rules (apparently, they can also test the staff) and that the shooting can then go on without further hitches.

A Terminator robot from a scene from the film (Warner Bros)
A Terminator robot from a scene from the film (Warner Bros)


Loading...
Advertisements
A star as insurance

Filming will resume in mid-January 2021 in the UK, before moving to Dubai – an anonymous source explained to the Sun -. Tom wants to avoid at all costs that they can be interrupted, but since he can’t be everywhere to check that people are behaving well, he has chosen to invest in these robots, as sophisticated as they are quite intimidating, so that they do it for him. The very violent reaction already had on the set by the Hollywood star in December 2020 has been exaggerated. But he was right. Cruise is paid very high wages as the protagonist of these films, but he himself knows very well that he is lucky to work. The entire staff are relying on shooting to go on, given how much the pandemic has impacted on jobs.

January 14, 2021 (change January 14, 2021 | 14:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

825
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
704
News

Cinema, all films out in October
657
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
598
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
547
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
488
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
483
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
445
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
404
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
340
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top