Tom Cruise, two bodyguard robots on the set of Mission: Impossible- Corriere.it

After the two outbursts within a few days against members of the crew, who were not respecting the rules of social distancing on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, complete with a threat of mass dismissal, Tom Cruise does not seem willing to ease the pressure. on colleagues. And after the idea of ​​transforming a former military base into a Covid-19-proof studio, the actor would have decided to buy two Terminator-style robots – but not as violent – to make sure that everything on the set goes according to the rules. rules (apparently, they can also test the staff) and that the shooting can then go on without further hitches.

A star as insurance

Filming will resume in mid-January 2021 in the UK, before moving to Dubai – an anonymous source explained to the Sun -. Tom wants to avoid at all costs that they can be interrupted, but since he can’t be everywhere to check that people are behaving well, he has chosen to invest in these robots, as sophisticated as they are quite intimidating, so that they do it for him. The very violent reaction already had on the set by the Hollywood star in December 2020 has been exaggerated. But he was right. Cruise is paid very high wages as the protagonist of these films, but he himself knows very well that he is lucky to work. The entire staff are relying on shooting to go on, given how much the pandemic has impacted on jobs.