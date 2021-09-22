Tom Cruise unquestionably broke the ***** (open letter)

Bothersome like a mosquito, unsettling like a madame Tussauds wax mask that came to life, convinced of his moves like the mouse who finally conquers the kitchen when the homeowners are on vacation. Tom Cruise, you broke the *****. There is no other way to tell you. We have seen you, just a week ago, at Wimbledon, at the final between Djokovic And Berrettini. Something suggests that you weren’t cheering for Berrettini. That same evening, you are in the stands a Wembley cheering on England in the Euro2020 final. We know how it went (collective laugh). And finally yesterday, Sunday 18 July, you reappeared at Silverstone to congratulate Hamilton (Ferrari lost the first place held almost until the end). We understand that you show yourself around with your flaming black dye for a hair made with who knows what hair (is it yours, Tom?) For two reasons: to quench the curiosity about the new chapter of Mission: Impossible and always cheer on the other. part. Ebbenem, you broke the *****. Italians have been making irony on social media for days and so are we in the editorial office of FQMagazine. Where Tom Cruise is, there is cheering against. Why don’t you go gardening, Tommy? We know that you are not the one who throws himself from the burning planes in the movies, I don’t know if you think we are stupid but we have understood this for at least 20 years. Meanwhile, we warn you (with love for the many emotions experienced together): if you go on like this, in Italy to see the 127593th chapter of Mission: Impossible, do you know who is coming?