Tom Cruise unrecognizable, his latest photo shocks fans

Amazement and bewilderment for Tom Cruise fans. The 59-year-old Hollywood star with a slew of blockbusters has appeared at San Francisco’s Oracle Park alongside his 26-year-old son Connor. The occasion was the National League Division Series baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Well, the photo of the protagonist of Top Gun and Mission Impossible is making the rounds of social media and shaking public opinion.

In fact, Tom Cruise appears completely different from how everyone remembered him. His face is swollen beyond belief. Of course, time passes for everyone, but for some movie stars, beauty remains a priority. So? So here is the use of cosmetic surgery. Many suspect it. On the other hand, the photos reported by the weekly Oggi speak for themselves. And now many are wondering: where did our beloved Tom Cruise go?

In the post of the well-known weekly one reads: “Tom Cruise sitting in the crowd at Oracle Park in San Francisco during a baseball game, he does not go unnoticed! On social media, however, there are those who find it hard to recognize the #topgun star … 👀 What do you say? 🤔 “. Take a look too and tell us your opinion. Many bet on Botox, even if there are no confirmations or official rumors about it. Someone else suspects a health problem for the actor.

The fact is that the fans do not recognize their idol. Some say it’s not Tom Cruise. Others claim it would be Norm Macdonald, as the Daily Mail writes. Too bad Norm has recently disappeared. In short, the yellow thickens. But the most accepted hypothesis is that the Hollywood star has resorted to cosmetic surgery. And that the operation did not go very well.

A Twitter user jokes about it: “Looks like someone is wearing Tom’s face.” Indeed, Tom Cruise’s face appears swollen, smooth, as if it were smooth. In short, it doesn’t really look like him. Some time ago the indiscretion that the actor had undergone a ‘filling’ operation was published in the newspapers. Did it really go like this?



