Tom Cruise unveils previously unseen images from the film in an AFC Championship commercial

Blessed be American football, if it serves to give us new images of Top Gun 2: Maverick. Tom Cruise himself showed them to us in an AFC Championship spot.

Even if you are not a fan of American football, you have to thank the CBS Sports television network for releasing images never seen before. Top Gun 2: Maverickthe sequel to Top Gun with Tom Cruise. Is exactly Tom Cruise is the protagonist of a commercial dedicated to the teams of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, who will compete for access to the final, which will take place in Los Angeles on February 13th.

The spot with the new images of Top Gun: Maverick

Obviously in the spot aired by CBS Sports, Tom Cruise she is in splendid shape, as the slightly tight long-sleeved T-shirt suggests that could not be worn by those with a few tender rolls of flab. Tom Cruise he says: “Football, an American game, a sport that rewards hard work, sacrifice, dedication and skill, a sport that encourages you to do better and not settle for second place”. Then begins a tight montage of images from the film and images of the two teams. Tom it also says, “Life is better when spiced with a little action.” The actor then moves on to illustrate the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. In the end Cruise declares: “The moment is now” and the commercial ends with an airplane that, in the distance, crosses an ocher yellow sky.

It only shows Cruise in the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the commercial, however, let’s remember that in Top Gun: Maverick also act Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez And Val Kilmer.