Tom Cruise – Victor Glover, the NASA astronaut, gives the actor some advice

Victor Gloverthe astronaut of the NASAexchanged a few words with the actor Tom Cruise to prepare him for what it really is like to spend time aboard the International Space Station. Let’s find out all the details together.

Victor Glover prepares Tom Cruise for space

Action star Tom Cruise, also known for his adventures while shooting films, will go to space. The news was disclosed some time ago, but it is good to refresh our memory.

The actor is ready to shoot a film entirely in space, it is a project that will see the collaboration of two important realities: Space X from Elon Musk and the NASA. The location of the production? The International Space Station! Precisely for this reason, the actor was able to confront the NASA astronaut Victor Glover.

The statements

During an interview for NASA’s podcast, The Body in Space, Victor Glover said: “When you first arrive at the space station you feel a strong smell that somehow saturates you. You get used to it later, but it was an interesting combination“. She then continuing by specifying that: “When you enter the training equipment module, that is also where the bathroom is. Hence, this is the most fragrant form“. In the end: “That smells like a locker room“.

Glover also warned Tom Cruise that spacewalks are not a walk in the park. “You move around in a dress that can weigh up to a thousand pounds with your body, and very rarely use your legs“, She told the actor. “It’s like running two marathons, but with your hands all the time”.

Finally, Glover recalled some feelings once on earth: “”However, it was at that time, now I’m back in 1g, I feel my 200lbs, and that’s when I noticed I had to pee“He told Cruise. “I could also feel the weight of my bladder for the first time, which was a really interesting feeling“.

While waiting to discover new information on this production, stay tuned to the Orgoglionerd pages for new interesting news and insights.